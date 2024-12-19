SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $12.08bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $31 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $12.08 billion as of December 13, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.63 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.55 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

“During the week ended on 13-Dec-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 31 million to US$ 12,081.5 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $13 million.