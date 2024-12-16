AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 193.29 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (1.81%)
BOP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DFML 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.16%)
DGKC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
FFBL 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.8%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
NBP 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.26%)
OGDC 226.30 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.5%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.32%)
PIBTL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 205.99 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.25%)
PRL 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.6%)
PTC 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
SEARL 118.01 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.98%)
TELE 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TOMCL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TREET 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (8.08%)
TRG 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
BR100 12,201 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 38,259 Increased By 166.1 (0.44%)
KSE100 115,801 Increased By 1499.2 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,390 Increased By 584.7 (1.63%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-16

500 students awarded diplomas at AIT ceremony

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) organised the 4th Graduation Ceremony, during which diplomas for Associate Engineer were awarded to more than 500 students from various departments.

Students who secured first, second, and third positions in different technologies were bestowed with gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

The event was attended by Ruslan M Prkhorov, Vice Consul Director, Consul General of Russian Federation, Russian Centre for Science & Culture, Gholam Abbas Zaboli, Vice Consulate of Iran Consulate, Murtaza Darzi, Second Consul of Iran Consulate, Shahid Jawed Qureshi, President Pakistan Malaysia Friendship Association, Junaid Naki, President KATI, Traqi Hussain, Vice President KATI, Mashood Khan, former President PAAPAM, Ahmed Raza of Al-Mustfa Hospital, Naem ullah Naeem, Director Popular Group, Rotary Hiba Khan and others.

Speaking on this auspicious occasion, the Chief Guest, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Junaid Buland, stated that the greatest and most effective weapon in the war of competition is education and skills. He urged the students not to compromise on their principles, reminding them that they are the assets of the future. He emphasized that shortcuts do not create leaders.

Chairman of the AIT Governing Body, Jawaid Anwar, mentioned that technology plays a dominant role in the development and growth of the country.

He pointed out that the modern era is not only an era of education but also an era of skills.

Today technology has become a game changer. The global demand for Pakistani professionals is increasing. Aligarh Institute produces highly skilled professionals who are equipped to meet today’s challenges. In this era of rapid technological advancement, AIT is not shy about introducing new technologies.

Co Founder and Vice Chairman of Alkaram Towel Industries, Kashif Chawla, said that education is an important tool in bringing about social change.

He underscored that today’s society needs solutions, and success should not be measured by the wealth and respect one achieves in society, but by the positive impact one has on the lives of others.

Hakim Abdul Hanan advised students to strive for excellence in their chosen fields. He urged them to be honest and sincere in whatever they do.

Aligarh community in Pakistan provides better educational support compared to Alig communities abroad.

Sir Syed University and the Aligarh Institute are the best practical outcomes of Sir Syed’s educational movement, and both institutions are providing skilled and trained work force to the country and working independently without government support.

Member of the AIT Governing Body, Aslam Shah Khan, said that the purpose of establishing AIT was to provide children with an education that would eliminate unemployment. He emphasised making education purposeful, stating that Pakistan’s survival is linked to education. Skills play an important role in economic prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Students Aligarh Institute of Technology diplomas Associate Engineer AIT ceremony

Comments

200 characters

500 students awarded diplomas at AIT ceremony

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories