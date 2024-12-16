500 students awarded diplomas at AIT ceremony

KARACHI: Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) organised the 4th Graduation Ceremony, during which diplomas for Associate Engineer were awarded to more than 500 students from various departments.

Students who secured first, second, and third positions in different technologies were bestowed with gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

The event was attended by Ruslan M Prkhorov, Vice Consul Director, Consul General of Russian Federation, Russian Centre for Science & Culture, Gholam Abbas Zaboli, Vice Consulate of Iran Consulate, Murtaza Darzi, Second Consul of Iran Consulate, Shahid Jawed Qureshi, President Pakistan Malaysia Friendship Association, Junaid Naki, President KATI, Traqi Hussain, Vice President KATI, Mashood Khan, former President PAAPAM, Ahmed Raza of Al-Mustfa Hospital, Naem ullah Naeem, Director Popular Group, Rotary Hiba Khan and others.

Speaking on this auspicious occasion, the Chief Guest, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Junaid Buland, stated that the greatest and most effective weapon in the war of competition is education and skills. He urged the students not to compromise on their principles, reminding them that they are the assets of the future. He emphasized that shortcuts do not create leaders.

Chairman of the AIT Governing Body, Jawaid Anwar, mentioned that technology plays a dominant role in the development and growth of the country.

He pointed out that the modern era is not only an era of education but also an era of skills.

Today technology has become a game changer. The global demand for Pakistani professionals is increasing. Aligarh Institute produces highly skilled professionals who are equipped to meet today’s challenges. In this era of rapid technological advancement, AIT is not shy about introducing new technologies.

Co Founder and Vice Chairman of Alkaram Towel Industries, Kashif Chawla, said that education is an important tool in bringing about social change.

He underscored that today’s society needs solutions, and success should not be measured by the wealth and respect one achieves in society, but by the positive impact one has on the lives of others.

Hakim Abdul Hanan advised students to strive for excellence in their chosen fields. He urged them to be honest and sincere in whatever they do.

Aligarh community in Pakistan provides better educational support compared to Alig communities abroad.

Sir Syed University and the Aligarh Institute are the best practical outcomes of Sir Syed’s educational movement, and both institutions are providing skilled and trained work force to the country and working independently without government support.

Member of the AIT Governing Body, Aslam Shah Khan, said that the purpose of establishing AIT was to provide children with an education that would eliminate unemployment. He emphasised making education purposeful, stating that Pakistan’s survival is linked to education. Skills play an important role in economic prosperity.

