AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 194.24 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (2.54%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
DCL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.64%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.91%)
DGKC 106.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.6%)
FCCL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
FFBL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (3.99%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
HUBC 122.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
KEL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.15%)
KOSM 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
MLCF 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.86%)
NBP 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.46%)
OGDC 220.30 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (3.23%)
PAEL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.24%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.84%)
PPL 202.25 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.16%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PTC 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
SEARL 119.46 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.07%)
TELE 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (8.12%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.68%)
BR100 12,189 Increased By 24 (0.2%)
BR30 38,088 Increased By 307.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 114,438 Increased By 257.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 35,790 Increased By 88.5 (0.25%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 12, 2024
Published 13 Dec, 2024 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Islamabad to become ‘model city’ for EVs: Tanveer

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Read here for details.

  • Court indicts Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $13mn, now stand at $12.05bn

Read here for details.

