Islamabad to become ‘model city’ for EVs: Tanveer

As part of the government’s commitment to increase electric vehicle (EV) usage in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed confidence that the capital Islamabad would become a “model city” for widespread EVs adoption.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production on Thursday, Tanveer made the remarks during the fourth meeting on the Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy, which he chaired.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the EV Policy.

As per the statement, the minister appreciated the efforts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and directed the authority to install charging stations at all petrol pumps to meet the growing demand for EVs, promoting eco-friendly transport.

Tanveer also announced several initiatives to promote EV usage, including awarding the top 120 Federal Board students free electric bikes. Additionally, 39,000 e-bikes and 1,900 electric rickshaws would be provided on subsidized loans.

Moreover, the meeting also reviewed the progress on the construction of 40 charging stations along motorways and highways. Tanveer emphasized digitizing all processes for transparency and easy access to information.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, Islamabad will become a model city with widespread use of electric vehicles,” he stated.

The minister concluded the meeting by announcing that the EV Policy will be launched soon, further strengthening the country’s eco-friendly transport system.

Last month, Tanveer announced that the EV Policy would be announced by the end of November.

The policy aims to promote local manufacturing and early adoption of EVs including new energy vehicles (NEVs) to ensure a sustainable transport system in the country.