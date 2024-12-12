Court indicts Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case

A special court in Islamabad on Thursday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana-II case, Aaj News reported.

Special Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand framed the charges on the couple.

FIA has accused Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi of receiving the Bulgari jewellery set from Saudi Arabia and failing to submit it in Toshakhana.

The FIA has said that according to the records, the items are valued at Rs71.5 million but the accused got it valued at Rs5.8 million from a private firm.

Both Imran and Bushra have denied the charges.

In October, the court had approved Bushra’s bail who was then released.

On November 20, the Islamabad High Court approved the former prime minister’s bail in the said case.

However, the PTI founder still remains incarcerated in other cases.

Last week, Imran and other party leaders were indicted in a case related to attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023.

Along with the PTI founder, charges were also framed against Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sheikh Asad Shafiq, Raja Basharat, Zartaj Gul, and 100 others accused.