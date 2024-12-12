AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 192.50 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.4%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
DGKC 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.61%)
FCCL 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.59%)
FFBL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 6.68 (8.14%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HUBC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.5%)
HUMNL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.06%)
KEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KOSM 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.95%)
MLCF 49.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NBP 73.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
OGDC 207.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.53%)
PPL 193.00 Increased By ▲ 7.59 (4.09%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.9%)
PTC 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
SEARL 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.51%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TOMCL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.53%)
TREET 21.39 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (5.58%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
UNITY 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.24%)
BR100 12,021 Increased By 248.5 (2.11%)
BR30 37,170 Increased By 586 (1.6%)
KSE100 112,740 Increased By 1929.7 (1.74%)
KSE30 35,145 Increased By 715.6 (2.08%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

  • In address at Islamic capital markets conference, finance minister says country committed towards raising infrastructure finance through Shariah-compliant bonds
Salman Siddiqui Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 11:52am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Pakistan’s economy is moving towards sustainable economic growth, and hinted at mobilising critical financing for infrastructure development and poverty alleviation through Shariah-compliment bonds like Sukuks.

In his online address at the second International Islamic Capital Markets Conference & Expo in Karachi, Aurangzeb said Pakistan has faced economic challenges in recent years.

However, the issues have now been addressed and “now we are on the right trajectory towards macroeconomic stability and going forward moving towards sustainable growth”.

Now revenue leakages come under govt focus

He said Islamic instruments like Sukuks and Shariah-compliant investment vehicles “are vital to mobilise financing to critical sectors like infrastructure development and poverty alleviation through Islamic financing”.

“With the mechanism in place, Pakistan has the potential to emerge as a leading global hub for Islamic finance.”

Aurangzeb said the government remains committed to transforming the financial system in line with Shariah principles.

Pakistan is not only committed to raising new investment through Islamic products but also determined “to reduce reliance on interest rate borrowing.”

He said 56% market capitalisation at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) comprises of Shariah-compliant securities. In the investment segment, 48% assets under management of mutual funds are Shariah-compliant. 66% funds under management of voluntary pension funds and 95% assets in REITs (real estate investment trust) are Shariah-compliant.

Remittances to hit $35bn in FY25: Finance Minister

He said the conference underscores Pakistan commitment in fostering a robust Islamic capital markets and highlights country’s dedication to transforming economic system in line with Shariah principles.

State Bank of Pakistan, Deputy Governor, Saleem Ullah said transforming Pakistan’s huge debt into Shariah-compliant products remained a huge challenge for the authorities concerned.

SBP ISLAMIC BANKING banking sector Muhammad Aurangzeb Islamic banking sector pakistan banking sector GoP Ijarah Sukuk Islamic Capital Market Conference

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Modernising power distribution infrastructure: $530m loan approved by ADB

Oil little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

US announces first Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon under ceasefire deal

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

Read more stories