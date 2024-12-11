AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan

Annual IVS degree show draws attention to Pakistan’s social, political milieu

  • Thesis exhibition highlights land encroachment, crocodiles of Manghopir
Sonia Durrani Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 11:22pm
Ariba Asif, UV Print on PVC foam board 40"x30". Photo: Business Recorder
Ariba Asif, UV Print on PVC foam board 40“x30“. Photo: Business Recorder

KARACHI: The 32nd Thesis Display for the graduating class of Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) is currently underway, highlighting regionally relevant themes, as well as drawing attention to the country’s social and political milieu.

The annual exhibit is exhibiting over 240 works, created by more than 24 students, across the disciplines of architecture, interior design, communication design, fine art, textile design and fashion design.

The work is open for public viewing until Saturday, and a significant event in Karachi’s art scene, attracting collectors and art aficionados from across the country. It is also a prime place to discover future upcoming artists and designers.

Khadija Jamote. Photo: IVS
Khadija Jamote. Photo: IVS

The fine art department exhibition this year is displaying a variety of a modern, digital, surrealistic, kinetic, realistic, sculptural art works to experience first hand.

Students have delved into ideas that resonate with pressing societal issues and our current socio-economic and environmental circumstances: Associate Professor, Department of Fine Art, Seher Naveed

The work of Ariba Asif stood out – showcasing works particularly inspired by Karachi’s vibrant food culture. Through photographs, she has captured moments of hospitality and everyday life compiled into striking digital collages.

Associate Professor, Department of Fine Art, Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, Seher Naveed stated how “this year marks a remarkable blend of experimentation and individuality. Each project not only demonstrates innovative use of materials and methods but also reflects a strong social consciousness.”

“Students have delved into ideas that resonate with pressing societal issues and our current socio-economic and environmental circumstances.”

“In examining their research interests, emanating from the personal, yet crucially relevant to the wider public imagination, the students celebrate Karachi and demonstrate a critically honest perception of their position in the social fabric, as spectators as well as participants in a dynamic and ever-changing urban environment.”

At that, one student from Ibrahim Hyderi, Khadija Jamot, explored the vibrant ecologies and cultures of Bundal Island in her project. She highlighted the looming threat of exploitation under the guise of development, which aims to transform the island into a city.

Khadija Jamote. Photo: IVS
Khadija Jamote. Photo: IVS

Another student, Amnol Babar, critiques encroachments, land mafias, and exploitative practices of housing estates in Karachi. Her project sheds light on how these systems prey on citizens’ dreams of owning homes that promise comfort and security.

Ali Hameed draws attention to the indigenous crafts of Sindh through ceramic and fabric works.

“His research draws inspiration from the sacred crocodiles of Manghopir and the local mythology surrounding them. Through this lens, he has examined notions of power, hierarchies, and rituals, challenging humanity’s perceived dominance over nature,” Naveed added.

This year’s art was deeply personal, regionally relevant and a creative expression of experiences, brought to life through the exploration of technology and innovative mediums.



Annual IVS degree show draws attention to Pakistan's social, political milieu

