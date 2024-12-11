BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 10, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Syria
Read here for details.
- Month-on-month: car sales in Pakistan down 22% in November due to year-end effect
Read here for details.
- Soldier martyred, 15 terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR
Read here for details.
- Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed arraigned on charges of ‘engaging in political activities’ among others, says ISPR
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing
Read here for details.
Comments