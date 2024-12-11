AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 177.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.33%)
BOP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.31%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.64%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
FCCL 39.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
FFBL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.36%)
FFL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
HUBC 119.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
KEL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.58%)
KOSM 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.83%)
NBP 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 195.00 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.71%)
PIBTL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
PPL 176.41 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.34%)
PRL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.73%)
PTC 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 124.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TREET 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.47%)
TRG 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.31%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 11,647 Increased By 124.4 (1.08%)
BR30 35,875 Increased By 325.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 110,104 Increased By 1207.7 (1.11%)
KSE30 34,248 Increased By 439.7 (1.3%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 10, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 11 Dec, 2024 09:09am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Syria

Read here for details.

  • Month-on-month: car sales in Pakistan down 22% in November due to year-end effect

Read here for details.

  • Soldier martyred, 15 terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed arraigned on charges of ‘engaging in political activities’ among others, says ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories