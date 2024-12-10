AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
DCL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
DFML 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-4.95%)
DGKC 106.70 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.97%)
FCCL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
FFBL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.5%)
FFL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.4%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.11%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.3%)
MLCF 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.34%)
NBP 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.57 (-1.81%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-8.26%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.71%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.01%)
PTC 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
SEARL 124.30 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.69%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.14%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-8.32%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.19%)
UNITY 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.85%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.74%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance GTYR (Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited) 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21%

Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Dec, 2024 01:45pm

Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited (GTYR) has announced a collaboration with Shandong Huasheng Rubber Co., Ltd. (SHRC), a prominent Chinese technology service provider, to explore the establishment of a joint venture in Pakistan.

The listed company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited (formerly The General Tyre and Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited) has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shandong Huasheng Rubber Co., Ltd. (SHRC), which is a leading technology service provider in the tyre industry based in the People’s Republic of China,” read the notice.

GTYR and SHRC plan to explore the possibility of setting up a joint venture company in Pakistan for inter alia, manufacture, sale, marketing and supply of truck bus radial and passenger car radial tyres, focusing on export markets, the company informed.

Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production

“The setting up of the joint venture company is subject to satisfactory feasibility studies, internal and regulatory approvals and execution of definitive agreements,” it added.

Incorporated in Pakistan on March 7, 1963 as a private limited company, under the Companies Act, GTYR is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of tyres and tubes for automobiles and motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Shandong Huasheng Rubber Group, founded in 1983 in Dongying city, has grown steadily with a compound annual growth rate of 18% for more than 30 years. The company has developed into an international global top-tier modern enterprise with assets of more than 5 billion yuan.

psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) joint venture Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited Shandong Huasheng Rubber Co

Comments

200 characters

Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Israeli aggression kills at least 19 people in Gaza

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

‘Pakistan an invest-able market’: Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood explains tower sharing deal with Veon

Oil prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Read more stories