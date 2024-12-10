Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Syria

Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Syria and its illegal seizure of the Syrian territory, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

“This assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria is a grave breach of international law,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

Baloch stated that Israel’s provocative actions are a dangerous development in an already volatile region.

She said Israel has continued to blatantly defy international law and violate UN Security Council Resolutions.

“Pakistan expresses full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and rejects Israeli acquisition of territory by force,” she noted, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 497, which declares Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights “null and void and without international legal effect.”

The FO spokesperson urged the international community, including the UNSC, to take immediate and decisive steps to end Israeli impunity, its repeated violations of international law, and aggression against countries of the region.

Pakistan also reiterates that peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without complete Israeli withdrawal from Occupied Palestine and other occupied territories, including the Syrian Golan, she added.