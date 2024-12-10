Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical companies Citi Pharma Limited (CPHL), Martin Dow, and Chinese pharmaceutical giant Kingbo Pharmatec, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and manufacture new biotech/biologic products.

“This partnership is aimed at reducing Pakistan’s reliance on imported medicines by enabling the local production of this essential product for both domestic use and export,” said CPHL in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

CPHL said that under the MoU, the three pharmaceutical companies will jointly establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

“Strategically located to meet the needs of both the Pakistani market and international customers, this facility will adhere to the highest global quality standards. This collaboration is not only set to enhance Pakistan’s pharmaceutical capabilities but will also contribute significantly to the growth of the global pharmaceutical industry,” read the notice.

Citi Pharma disclosed that Kingbo Pharmatec will lead the technical aspects of this partnership, overseeing the establishment of the manufacturing plant.

“In collaboration with Citi Pharma and Martin Dow, Kingbo will also help unlock new export opportunities, expanding the product’s reach across international markets,” the company said.

Citi said the latest initiative aligns with its vision, which aims to introduce advanced biologics and biotechnology products to Pakistan.

“By producing the product locally, this venture will reduce healthcare costs, save foreign exchange spent on imports, and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global pharmaceutical market,” it said.

Moreover, the partnership is expected to drive a positive economic impact by reducing medicine costs, conserving foreign exchange, and opening new revenue streams through exports.

Days ago, CPHL announced a strategic partnership with Mersi Farma, an Indonesian pharmaceutical entity, to establish Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities and expand its nutraceutical market in Indonesia.