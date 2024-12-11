AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-11

Youth Impact launches ‘Markaz’

Recorder Report Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 07:46am

KARACHI: Youth Impact, an award-winning not-for-profit organisation dedicated to developing purposeful and character-driven young social leaders, hosted its first-ever Youth Excellence Awards in Karachi and announced the launch of a Markaz leadership centre.

During the ceremony, Youth Impact launched ‘Markaz’ a world-class outdoor leadership centre to be established in the lower Himalayas, which will serve as the base-camp for the scalable and sustainable youth development vision of Youth Impact.

The ceremony celebrated individuals and organizations at the forefront of social change in Pakistan, empowering youth, providing growth opportunities, strengthening communities, and fostering innovation to build a brighter, more inclusive nation.

