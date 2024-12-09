Vawda speaks of former ISI chief’s court martial

KARACHI: Independent Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s December 14 protest is timed with former Inter-Services Intelligence director general Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed’s trial (retd).

“Reasons behind the PTI’s protest scheduled for December 14 are not in the nation’s interest. This date has been set with Faiz Hameed’s trial in mind,” he told reporters in Karachi on Sunday.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders accompanied him at the media talk with whom he had a meeting.

IK surrounded by ‘opportunists’: Vawda

“They [PTI leaders] believe legal proceedings against Hameed will commence after December 14, but I must tell you that they would begin before that.”

“It usually takes six to seven months,” he said when asked about the process of Field General Court Martial of Hameed during an interview with Aaj News. “Everything is ready, the former spymaster and witnesses are being interviewed.”

Vawda claimed that Pakistan was on the right track, with the economy improving. He emphasised that his visit to the MQM-P headquarters was not for any “personal gain,” stating, “The country can no longer tolerate protests and injustices. We must acknowledge each other’s mandates.”

He expressed concerns for the safety of the PTI founder. “I will strive to ensure that the MQM-P receives representation according to its mandate and that the PTI is not banned. We will hold a joint meeting with the federal government.”

Vawda also stressed the importance of recognising the Khan’s mandate while criticising the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s politics. “The PTI founder threats from his own associates. The country will not progress unless we come together.”

While emphasising his roots in Karachi, the senator stated: “Our voice reaches far and wide.” He claimed that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s mandate was stolen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Vawda noted that there has been much discussion regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment and urged respect for the laws established by Parliament.

He further predicted that the call for civil disobedience movement on the 14th would “quickly lose momentum,” saying that the PTI founder had previously filled the air with promises of civil disobedience from the Bani Gala.

He visited the MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad where he met with MQM-P Chairman Khalid Maqbool and other party leaders, including Mustafa Kamal.

Kamal stated: “Our friend Faisal Vawda has come to the MQM-P centre. He is from Karachi, and we embrace him. In Pakistan, everyone is accusing each other of being thieves. The larger parties have not succeeded in fostering unity and harmony.”

He emphasised that all political parties should come together on specific points to run the country. “There should be no politics on this agenda. Our full support is with Faisal Vawda.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024