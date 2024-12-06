AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
Pakistan

Pakistan advises nationals against traveling to Syria over recent developments

BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 05:52pm

Pakistan on Friday advised its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria after recent developments related to ongoing civil war in the Middle Eastern country.

In little over a week, Syria’s second city Aleppo and strategically located Hama reportedly fell from President Bashar al-Assad’s control for the first time since the civil war began in 2011.

Rebel forces pressing a lightning offensive in Syria aim to overthrow Assad’s rule, their leader said in an interview published on Friday.

“In view of the recent developments and evolving situation in Syria, Pakistan nationals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria until the situation improves.

“Those currently in Syria are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus,” Pakistan’s foreign office (FO) said in a statement.

The FO also urged Pakistani nationals to stay in touch with the Embassy of Pakistan in Syria at the following details:

Cell/Whatsapp:

+963 987 127 822

+963 990 138 972

Email:

[email protected]

