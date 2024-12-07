Qatar engaging with Trump administration on Gaza, hopes for ceasefire deal, Qatar FM says

DOHA: Qatar is engaging with the incoming Trump administration on Gaza after sensing a new momentum with the administration on ceasefire talks, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Saturday.

Al Thani said during the Doha Forum that his country has seen encouragement from the Trump administration to reach a ceasefire in Gaza before Trump’s inauguration in January.