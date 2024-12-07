AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 6, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 07 Dec, 2024 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IPP deals: Saif Power approves revised agreements with govt

Read here for details.

  • Investment, growth and credit safety: Aurangzeb pledges robust insolvency regime

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan advises nationals against traveling to Syria over recent developments

Read here for details.

  • Judicial Commission approves committee to draft rules for judges’ appointment

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Read here for details.

