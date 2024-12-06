AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 07:50pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs274,700 after a single-day fall of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,511 after it registered a decrease of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,635 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell $10 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Record run continues as KSE-100 surges past 109,000 after 815-point gain

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan advises nationals against traveling to Syria over recent developments

IPP deals: Saif Power approves revised agreements with govt

$563mn deal: Engro Corp to acquire mobile phone towers from Jazz

Oil set for weekly loss on surplus fears after OPEC+ cut extensions

Defiant Macron seeks new French PM, exit from crisis

Indian police fire tear gas to halt farmers’ protest march

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Read more stories