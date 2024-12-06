Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs274,700 after a single-day fall of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,511 after it registered a decrease of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,635 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell $10 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.