AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SPWL (Saif Power Limited) 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.32%

IPP deals: Saif Power approves revised agreements with govt

BR Web Desk Published 06 Dec, 2024 03:56pm

Saif Power Limited (SPWL), an Independent Power Producer (IPP), has approved implementing amended agreements with the government.

The development was shared by SPWL in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“The Board of Directors (BoD) of SPWL has discussed and approved the amendments to Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Implementation Agreement (IA) and to revise tariff as proposed by the Task Force constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to convert the existing tariff to ‘Hybrid Take and Pay’ to execute amendment agreement with the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited to implement the proposed amendments,” read the notice.

The development comes as the government seeks to renegotiate or scrap contracts with IPPs to address financial challenges and streamline the power sector.

Under the terms and conditions of the amendment agreement, the amendment agreement shall be effective from November 01, 2024.

Meanwhile, the indexation mechanism of O&M has been changed, whereas the tariff of cost of working capital and O&M have been revised.

“Return on Equity tariff component will be paid in a hybrid take and pay mode; Insurance premium tariff is capped at 0.9% of EPC cost,” read the notice.

Under the amended agreement, the government will unconditionally withdraw arbitration under Arbitration submission Agreements.

“Payment of outstanding receivables as of Oct 31, 2024, within 90 days of approval of the agreement by the Cabinet; Waiver of late payment interest till Oct 31, 2024; and LCIA Arbitration clause in PPA will be substituted with Islamabad seated Arbitration under the local laws,” read the notice.

Incorporated in Pakistan on November 11, 2004, as a public limited company, the principal activities of Saif Power Limited are to own, operate and maintain a combined cycle power plant having a nameplate capacity of 225 MW (ISO) and sell the electricity to Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G).

Days ago, Nishat Chunian Power Limited (NCPL) approved the implementation of amended agreements with the government.

Last month, Rousch (Pakistan) Power Limited (RPPL) approved the early termination of its long-term agreements with the government and authorised its management to execute a negotiated settlement agreement.

In October, Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), Pakistan’s largest IPP, initiated a negotiated settlement agreement with the government.

energy sector power sector psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) pakistan power sector IPPs payment PSX stocks Pakistan energy sector SPWL IPPs agreements IPP agreement IPP deals IPPs contracts IPP negotiations waste to energy plant Saif PowerLimited

Comments

200 characters

IPP deals: Saif Power approves revised agreements with govt

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Aurangzeb officially launches ESG Sustain

Oil prices dip as extended OPEC+ supply cuts highlight weak demand

Defiant Macron seeks new French PM, exit from crisis

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Read more stories