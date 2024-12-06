Judicial Commission approves committee to draft rules for judges’ appointment

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday approved the formation of a committee to establish rules and criteria for appointing judges, according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting, convened by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, also considered the nomination of Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan for the apex court’s constitutional bench. Justice Hassan was subsequently approved as the eighth judge on the bench formed under the 26th Amendment.

In its inaugural session on November 5, the reconstituted Judicial Commission appointed Justice Aminuddin Khan as head of the seven-member constitutional bench. The decision was passed by a narrow majority of seven to five, with the CJP dissenting.

Friday’s meeting was attended by CJP Afridi, Supreme Court justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and the chief justices of the Sindh and Peshawar high courts. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Senator Ali Zafar also participated.

According to the press release, the commission had resolved to prioritize the development of procedural rules, including criteria for the assessment, evaluation, and appointment of judges. The CJP was authorised to select members for a five-member committee tasked with drafting these rules.

The committee, led by Supreme Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, includes Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Senators Ali Zafar and Farooq Naek, and lawyer Akhtar Hussain. Judicial Commission Secretary Niaz Muhammad Khan and two Supreme Court research officers will provide support.

The committee has been tasked to present a draft of the rules by December 15, 2024.

Additionally, the agenda for appointing additional judges to the Peshawar High Court was deferred until December 21, 2024, with the deadline for submitting nominations extended to December 10.

The appointments of additional judges to the Sindh High Court were also postponed to December 21, with nominations extended to the same date.