Pakistan makes four changes to playing XI for third Zimbabwe T20I

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the third T20I against Zimbabwe, making four changes to their winning combination that won the first two T20Is earlier this week.

The third T20I will be played on Thursday in Bulawayo.

Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Hasnain and Arafat Minhas have been added to the playing XI, in place of Saim Ayub, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf for the showdown.

The move is part of the Pakistan management’s strategy to test their bench strength ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

The Greenshirts already lead the three-match series 2-0. They won the opening match convincingly by 57 runs before crushing the home side by 10 wickets in the second T20I, where plenty of records were broken.

Pakistan playing XI for third T20I: Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Hasnain.