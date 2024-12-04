AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan makes four changes to playing XI for third Zimbabwe T20I

BR Web Desk Published 04 Dec, 2024 05:22pm

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the third T20I against Zimbabwe, making four changes to their winning combination that won the first two T20Is earlier this week.

The third T20I will be played on Thursday in Bulawayo.

Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Hasnain and Arafat Minhas have been added to the playing XI, in place of Saim Ayub, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf for the showdown.

The move is part of the Pakistan management’s strategy to test their bench strength ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

The Greenshirts already lead the three-match series 2-0. They won the opening match convincingly by 57 runs before crushing the home side by 10 wickets in the second T20I, where plenty of records were broken.

Pakistan playing XI for third T20I: Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Hasnain.

cricket news Pakistan playing XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Pakistan Zimbabwe T20I series

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan makes four changes to playing XI for third Zimbabwe T20I

‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian Power approves revised agreements with govt

Bull run at PSX continues as KSE-100 settles above 105,000

Dar briefs diplomats on PTI protest situation, reaffirms commitment to strong security in Red Zone

PRL denies reports of importing Russian crude at discounted rates

Lebanon health minister says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,047

South Korean president faces impeachment calls after martial law debacle

Oil edges higher on imminent OPEC+ decision and geopolitical turmoil

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Read more stories