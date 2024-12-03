Sufiyan Muqeem sets new record for best bowling figures in T20Is

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has set a new record for best bowling figures in T20 cricket, breaking Umar Gul s 15-year-old record.

Playing only the sixth match of his career, Sufiyan bowled a magical spell of 5/3 in 2.4 overs against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

He dismissed Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava.

Previously, the record was held by ex-player Umar Gul who had grabbed five wickets in three overs for five runs.

Furthermore, Muqeem has also become the third Pakistani player to claim a five-wicket haul in the shortest format of cricket.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 57 in 12.4 overs, their lowest-ever score in T20 matches, beating the 84 they scraped together in Sri Lanka in January.

The home side had a bright opening stand as Brian Bennett (21) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (16) put on 37 in 27 balls, but they lost 10 wickets for the addition of only 20 runs as left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan ripped through their middle order.

Pakistan made light work of the chase and reached their target with 87 balls remaining and without the loss of a wicket.

Openers Saim Ayub scored 36 from 18 balls and Omair Yousuf 22 from 15 deliveries in Pakistan’s largest-ever win by the number of balls remaining.

With this emphatic win, Pakistan have achieved an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. They had earlier won the ODI series 2-1.