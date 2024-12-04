AGL 37.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

BR Web Desk Published 04 Dec, 2024 10:57am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its merry run with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 105,000 level during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday, as investors expect the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to make further cuts to the key policy rate.

At 10:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 105,415.91, an increase of 856.84 points or 0.82%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refineries. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, PARI, OGDC, PPL, MEBL and MCB traded in the green.

This bullish momentum is largely attributed to heightened investor optimism surrounding a potential substantial rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024.

According to a survey released by Topline Securities on Tuesday, the central bank is seen further reducing the key policy rate by at least 200 basis points (bps) in line with the slowing pace of inflation and improved economic indicators.

The brokerage house was of the view that the expectations of a rate cut are driven by high real rates, which stood at 1,010bps in November 2024, well above the historic average of 200-300bps.

On Tuesday, PSX achieved another milestone as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by nearly 1,300 points to close above 104,000, setting a new record high.

Globally, Asian equities stumbled on Wednesday while currencies were volatile as traders scrambled to contend with the political storm in South Korea, where martial law was imposed and subsequently lifted hours later.

South Korea’s won strengthened in early trading buoyed by suspected intervention but remained close to the two-year low against the dollar it hit late on Tuesday.

The benchmark KOSPI index was down nearly 2%, taking its year-to-date losses to over 7%, making it the worst-performing major stock market in Asia this year.

That left the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which counts Samsung Electronics as one of its top constituents, down 0.32% on Wednesday.

This is an intra-day update

