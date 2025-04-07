Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping and sustainable port operations

Pakistan and Denmark have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing global trade competitiveness by modernizing Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure, improving port efficiency, and adopting sustainable practices.

This was emphasized during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf here on Monday.

The meeting focused on upgrading ports, improving logistics, and fostering sustainable practices like green shipping and renewable energy solutions. Both parties emphasized the importance of workforce development and strengthening cultural ties, agreeing to expedite the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year.

Denmark has committed to investing approximately $2 billion in Pakistan’s maritime sector through the MoU, which was signed by Pakistan and Denmark, with Danish shipping giant AP Moller–Maersk (Maersk) leading the investment to modernize Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure and improve port operations.

Vincent Clerc, the CEO of A.P. Moller–Maersk, is scheduled to visit Pakistan this week. During his visit, he will engage in meetings with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and other senior officials.

Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry stated that efforts are underway to launch sustainable practices by adopting green maritime technologies aimed at reducing emissions and improving environmental efficiency at Pakistan’s ports.

He emphasized integrating renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, into port operations to lessen reliance on fossil fuels.

Additionally, the maritime workforce will be trained in green shipping practices to ensure they are equipped to manage modern, eco-friendly vessels and facilities.

Minister Chaudhry highlighted the importance of sustainable practices, stating, “These initiatives will position Pakistan as a responsible trading partner while fostering long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

Compliance with global environmental standards will help Pakistani exports meet international regulations and access environmentally conscious markets.“

The minister further explained that adopting eco-friendly practices, such as reducing carbon emissions in shipping, will improve Pakistan’s global brand image and appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers, making its exports more competitive.

Green technologies like energy-efficient vessels and renewable-powered ports will lower operational costs, enabling more competitive pricing, which will strengthen trade relations. Participation in green shipping initiatives also aligns with global sustainability goals, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Pakistan’s maritime and export sectors.

Ambassador Jakob Linulf reaffirmed Denmark’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Both sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of the MoU and explore further opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, workforce development, and cultural exchange.

This partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime sector, enhance its competitiveness in global trade, and align with international sustainability goals, the federal minister concluded.