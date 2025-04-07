AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
Pakistan

Passenger arrested for ‘smoking, misbehaving with crew’ during PIA flight to Paris

BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 07:50pm

A passenger aboard a Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Paris-bound flight was arrested by French police upon arrival after allegedly attempting to smoke onboard and assaulting members of the cabin crew, the national carrier said in a statement on Monday.

The incident occurred mid-flight when the passenger tried to smoke in violation of aviation regulations.

“Despite repeated warnings from a female flight attendant, the individual continued his disruptive behaviour and manhandled her, twisting her arm and punching her in the back,” a PIA spokesperson said.

PIA resumes Islamabad-Paris flight operations following EASA decision

The passenger also reportedly attempted to assault the flight steward and the captain, but the crew managed to intervene and confiscate the cigarette, ensuring the safety of the flight.

Acting in line with standard protocol, the captain alerted French authorities during the flight. Upon landing in Paris, the passenger was immediately taken into custody by police.

“The statements of the crew were recorded, and medical examinations were conducted. A formal police report has been lodged,” said the spokesperson, adding that French laws on such incidents are strict, and it is expected that no leniency will be shown to the offender.

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

The spokesperson further confirmed that the individual has been blacklisted and will no longer be allowed to travel on any PIA flight in the future.

“Our cabin crew acted with complete professionalism in the face of aggression. The law will now take its course,” he added.

