AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s textile industry must compete with global brands to lead exports: Iqbal

BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 08:43pm

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday emphasised the need for Pakistan’s textile sector to modernise and compete with global brands to spearhead the country’s export growth under the “Uraan Pakistan” agenda, the ministry said in a statement.

Speaking at the third meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), Iqbal said the textile industry would play the central role in achieving the government’s ambitious export target of $60 billion by 2029. He said value addition and the development of globally competitive value chains were essential for Pakistan to enhance its presence in international markets.

“The garments and apparel industry is the future of our export economy,” the minister said. “Without investing in innovation, design, and quality control, we cannot expect to match the standards set by international brands. Our businesses must adopt a forward-looking approach.”

‘Uraan Pakistan’: PM Shehbaz unveils 5-year plan for economy

The minister also highlighted that the Uraan Pakistan framework identifies eight priority sectors for export growth: agriculture, industry, services, IT, mining, manpower, blue economy, and creative industries. However, he stressed that textiles remain at the core of Pakistan’s industrial capacity and must be reoriented towards higher-value segments.

“We need cluster-based development strategies to build competitive export ecosystems,” he added, pointing to examples from China, Vietnam, and Malaysia. “Our textile clusters must evolve beyond basic manufacturing and focus on branding, supply chain integration, and sustainability.”

Responding to concerns from the industry over tax discrimination and regulatory hurdles, Iqbal assured that the government was working to remove bottlenecks and facilitate exporters. “A business-friendly environment is our commitment, and we will take every step necessary to ensure Pakistan becomes a reliable trade partner globally.”

The planning minister noted that export-led growth was key to Pakistan’s economic sovereignty and long-term resilience.

“Our economic future hinges on how fast we can transition from raw material exporters to value-added producers,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, FBR, and over 60 representatives from the business community, including leading textile exporters, who joined the session virtually.

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s textile industry must compete with global brands to lead exports: Iqbal

Oil prices ease to near 4-year low as US trade conflict fuels recession fears

PSX stages partial comeback, KSE-100 settles down 3,900 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao appointed as strategic advisor to Pakistan Crypto Council

Passenger arrested for ‘smoking, misbehaving with crew’ during PIA flight to Paris

Trump’s tariff threat: Pakistan’s $3.3bn trade surplus with US at risk, says report

Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping and sustainable port operations

Starlink to be available in Pakistan from November, says IT minister

Sindh High Court halts IRSA water certificate for Cholistan canal in legal challenge

Read more stories