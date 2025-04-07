AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
Pakistan

Rubio, Dar agree on deeper counter terrorism cooperation, critical minerals trade in first call

BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 11:23pm

Pakistan and the United States have pledged to expand economic and security collaboration, with a particular focus on critical minerals and counter-terrorism, during a phone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a statement issued after the call, Foreign Office said Dar “reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the United States,” emphasizing enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, and counter-terrorism.

Rubio echoed the sentiment, identifying economic collaboration as the “hallmark of future relations” between the two nations.

The discussion covered a wide range of issues, including regional security and Afghanistan.

US criticises Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in its “successful fight against terrorism during 2013-18,” a period that cost the country “huge economic and human losses.”

Rubio expressed Washington’s interest in “further enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation” with Pakistan.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Secretary Rubio agreed on the need to resolve the issue of US Military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

The two leaders “agreed to remain in close contact” to work together to advance the shared interests of both countries.

