AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bull run at PSX continues as KSE-100 settles above 105,000

BR Web Desk Published December 4, 2024 Updated December 4, 2024 05:49pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its merry run with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing above 105,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as investors anticipate the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to make further cuts to the key policy rate.

At close, the benchmark index was hovering at 105,104.33, an increase of 545.26 points or 0.52%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refineries. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, PPL, and UBL traded in the green.

This bullish momentum is largely attributed to heightened investor optimism surrounding a potential substantial rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024.

According to a survey released by Topline Securities on Tuesday, the central bank is seen further reducing the key policy rate by at least 200 basis points (bps) in line with the slowing pace of inflation and improved economic indicators.

The brokerage house was of the view that the expectations of a rate cut are driven by high real rates, which stood at 1,010bps in November 2024, well above the historic average of 200-300bps.

On Tuesday, PSX achieved another milestone as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by nearly 1,300 points to close above 104,000, setting a new record high.

Globally, Asian equities stumbled on Wednesday while currencies were volatile as traders scrambled to contend with the political storm in South Korea, where martial law was imposed and subsequently lifted hours later.

South Korea’s won strengthened in early trading buoyed by suspected intervention but remained close to the two-year low against the dollar it hit late on Tuesday.

The benchmark KOSPI index was down nearly 2%, taking its year-to-date losses to over 7%, making it the worst-performing major stock market in Asia this year.

That left the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which counts Samsung Electronics as one of its top constituents, down 0.32% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee saw a minor decrease against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the currency settled at 277.92, a loss of Re0.05 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 1,749.32 million from 1,766.47 million on Tuesday.

The value of shares declined to Rs50.42 billion from Rs56.62 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 257.53 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 213.20 million shares, and Pak Int.Bulk with 89.65 million shares.

Shares of 467 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 258 registered an increase, 180 recorded a fall, while 29 remained unchanged.

MPC PSX KSE 100 KSE100 interest rates KSE 100 index KSE100 index policy rate psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Key policy rate SBP MPC KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Bull run at PSX continues as KSE-100 settles above 105,000

‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian Power approves revised agreements with govt

Dar briefs diplomats on PTI protest situation, reaffirms commitment to strong security in Red Zone

PRL denies reports of importing Russian crude at discounted rates

Lebanon health minister says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,047

South Korean president faces impeachment calls after martial law debacle

Oil edges higher on imminent OPEC+ decision and geopolitical turmoil

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Read more stories