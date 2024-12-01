AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Govt denies ‘firing by LEAs’ on protesters

Naveed Siddiqui Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has categorically denied the allegations of indiscriminate firing by the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during their protest at D-Chowk early this week.

Responding to allegations of excessive use of force and indiscriminate firing during recent clashes, the government has termed the accusations “malicious and absolutely false.” In a statement issued by the office of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Ishaq Dar challenged the narrative, questioning, “Where are the graves and dead bodies?”

The government claims that the protesting crowd came to Islamabad armed with heavy ammunition and tear gas canisters, intending to create chaos and incite violence in the pretext of protest.

There will be effective prosecution of those involved in violence during PTI protest: Info minister

According to the statement, law enforcers demonstrated “maximum restraint” despite suffering heavy casualties within their ranks.

“Security forces exercised patience and professionalism in the face of violent attacks,” the statement said, adding that the protestors were prepared to kill and disrupt public order.

The statement criticised PTI leaders, accusing them of abandoning their supporters and now fabricating a narrative of state brutality.

The PTI’s blatant accusations have sparked intense debate on the conduct of law enforcement and the accountability of political leadership during the clashes.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also said in a statement, “We have seen some external commentary on the recent developments in Pakistan. We believe that some of this commentary is based on inaccurate and incomplete picture about the situation in Pakistan”.

