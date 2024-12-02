AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 141.50 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (3.78%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (19.92%)
DCL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.03%)
DFML 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.07%)
DGKC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.58%)
FCCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1%)
FFBL 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
HUBC 109.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.81%)
HUMNL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.7%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.12%)
KOSM 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.64%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.77%)
NBP 73.03 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.95%)
OGDC 198.00 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.41%)
PAEL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.41%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.08%)
PPL 171.65 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (2.16%)
PRL 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.63%)
PTC 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
SEARL 96.91 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (4.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
TOMCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.25%)
TREET 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.23%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
BR100 11,027 Increased By 125.4 (1.15%)
BR30 33,284 Increased By 629.6 (1.93%)
KSE100 102,522 Increased By 1165.2 (1.15%)
KSE30 31,746 Increased By 258.1 (0.82%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 30 and December 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 02 Dec, 2024 08:49am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Asif anticipates higher PIA valuation in second privatization round following EASA decision

Read here for details.

  • Internet users report disruptions again as govt puts blame on towers, infrastructure

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 8 terrorists in two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • PTI ‘violent protests’ caused Rs192bn daily losses to economy: Interior Ministry

Read here for details.

  • Govt increases petrol price by Rs3.72, HSD’s by Rs3.29 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal says achieving political stability essential for country’s future

Read here for details.

  • Dar rejects allegations of firing by LEAs during PTI protest

Read here for details.

  • FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 surges past 102,000 points as PSX rally gains momentum

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Read more stories