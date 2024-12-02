BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 30 and December 1, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Asif anticipates higher PIA valuation in second privatization round following EASA decision
- Internet users report disruptions again as govt puts blame on towers, infrastructure
- Security forces kill 8 terrorists in two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR
- PTI ‘violent protests’ caused Rs192bn daily losses to economy: Interior Ministry
- Govt increases petrol price by Rs3.72, HSD’s by Rs3.29 per litre
- Bilawal says achieving political stability essential for country’s future
- Dar rejects allegations of firing by LEAs during PTI protest
- FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis
