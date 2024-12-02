Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Asif anticipates higher PIA valuation in second privatization round following EASA decision

Internet users report disruptions again as govt puts blame on towers, infrastructure

Security forces kill 8 terrorists in two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

PTI ‘violent protests’ caused Rs192bn daily losses to economy: Interior Ministry

Govt increases petrol price by Rs3.72, HSD’s by Rs3.29 per litre

Bilawal says achieving political stability essential for country’s future

Dar rejects allegations of firing by LEAs during PTI protest

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

