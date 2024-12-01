Security forces kill 8 terrorists in two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

The security forces killed eight terrorists and injured nine in two different intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakthunkhwa province between November 29 and December 1, 2024, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first operation was conducted in Baka Khel area of Bannu district on the reported presence of “khwarij”.

“During the operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and resultantly killed five “khwarij”, while injuring nine others,” the ISPR said.

During the intense gun battle, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (Age:29, resident of Jhang district), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, it added.

In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber District, three “khwarij” were sent to hell, while two were apprehended by the security forces.

“During intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din (Age: 25, resident of district Lahore), who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat”.

The security forces are conducting sanitization operation to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

“Pakistan Army is determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.