AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt increases petrol price by Rs3.72, HSD’s by Rs3.29 per litre

  • New prices come into effect from December 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published November 30, 2024

The federal government on Saturday increased the price of petrol by Rs3.72, taking the rate to Rs252.10 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was raised by Rs3.29 to Rs258.43 per litre, according to a notification from the Finance Division.

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The price of light diesel oil was decreased by Rs0.48 to Rs151.73, and Kerosene oil by Rs0.62 to Rs164.98 per litre.

The new prices come into effect from December 1, 2024.

Petroleum products’ prices likely to be increased

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the country might witness a marginal increase in the petrol and HSD prices amid high tax rates on the petroleum products.

In a previous review, the government opted to absorb the increase in oil prices in IFEM to mitigate inflationary pressures on the general public

petroleum sector petrol price petroleum products HSD HSD price diesel price petroleum minister

Comments

200 characters

Govt increases petrol price by Rs3.72, HSD’s by Rs3.29 per litre

There will be effective prosecution of those involved in violence during PTI protest: Info minister

Asif anticipates higher PIA valuation in second privatization round following EASA decision

Dar rejects allegations of firing by LEAs during PTI protest

Bilawal says achieving political stability essential for country’s future

More than 100 Rohingya refugees rescued off Indonesia: UN

Saudi Arabia 2034 World Cup bid ‘medium risk’ for human rights: FIFA

More than 122,000 people evacuated in Malaysia due to floods

Israel military strikes kill 32 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Revised PPAs inked with about one dozen IPPs

Read more stories