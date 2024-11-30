Govt increases petrol price by Rs3.72, HSD’s by Rs3.29 per litre

The federal government on Saturday increased the price of petrol by Rs3.72, taking the rate to Rs252.10 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was raised by Rs3.29 to Rs258.43 per litre, according to a notification from the Finance Division.

The price of light diesel oil was decreased by Rs0.48 to Rs151.73, and Kerosene oil by Rs0.62 to Rs164.98 per litre.

The new prices come into effect from December 1, 2024.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the country might witness a marginal increase in the petrol and HSD prices amid high tax rates on the petroleum products.

In a previous review, the government opted to absorb the increase in oil prices in IFEM to mitigate inflationary pressures on the general public