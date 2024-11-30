AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan

Bilawal says achieving political stability essential for country’s future

BR Web Desk Published 30 Nov, 2024 08:12pm

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stated on Saturday that political stability in Pakistan is essential, whether it is achieved through dialogue between the government and opposition or, if necessary, through more assertive measures, Aaj News reported.

There will be effective prosecution of those involved in violence during PTI protest: Info minister

Speaking at a rally in Sukkur to mark the PPP’s 57th founding anniversary, Bhutto emphasized that attaining peace and economic stability in Pakistan requires national consensus, asserting that political differences should not impede the country’s progress.

“Political stability is crucial for the country’s future, whether obtained through dialogue or, if needed, through firm actions,” Bhutto remarked.

He also called for a new National Action Plan (NAP) to address terrorism, recognizing the urgent need to tackle the growing security threats facing the country.

Tarar asks how advanced weaponry reached protesters

Bilawal urged all political parties to work towards democracy and uphold the supremacy of the constitution, noting that other critical issues can only be addressed after achieving political stability.

He stressed that the opposition plays a vital role in ensuring political stability, as it should present itself as a democratic and legitimate political force.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its protests and creating disorder in Islamabad, he pointed out that some political parties in Pakistan are not engaging in politics within the established political framework.

Bilawal added that it is crucial for politicians to resolve issues through dialogue.

He expressed his hope that both the government and the opposition will collaborate to establish political stability in the country, with the government taking on a greater share of the responsibility in this endeavor.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP chairman NAP PTI protest in Islamabad PPP foundation day

