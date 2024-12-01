Internet users report disruptions again as govt puts blame on towers, infrastructure

Internet users across Pakistan again reported disruptions in connectivity, with many unable to access services on global platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram on Sunday.

The government, however, dismissed the reports claiming a firewall being tested and put blame on lack of towers and infrastructure for a months-long internet speed issue.

WhatsApp users across the country reported significant disruptions in sending and receiving audio messages and photos/videos via mobile data services.

Instagram and TikTok users also reported disruptions, with many unable to access their accounts or load content on the apps.

Meanwhile, many users reported about sluggish internet speed amid reports of a firewall being tested for the last many months to monitor multiple platforms, while X (formerly Twitter) remains blocked in the country for around 9 months.

However, the government downplayed the issue, saying it would not only protect the IT industry but also ensure speedy internet to all by upgrading the telecom infrastructure by the next year.

“Pakistan’s total internet bandwidth is 274 megahertz and the country ranks at the lowest in terms of availability of spectrum,” Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja said while speaking to Geo News on Sunday.

The government aims an spectrum auction in April, 2025, both 4G and 5G, which will improve overall bandwidth in the country, according to Shaza.

“The auction of 550 to 600 megahertz will help improve overall internet speed across the country,” she said.

She further said telecom infrastructure could not be imported in the last two years due to import restrictions, which led to lower investment on infrastructure in the industry.

“The number of towers and overall telecom infrastructure needs to be updated with respect to the country’s increasing population,” IT minister said.

Shaza denied reports of a firewall, saying just a web management system had been reporting for many years, which she said was necessary for the country’s cyber security.

“The security paradigm of the world is shifting towards information and IT similar to the economic paradigm,” she said.

Pakistan faces cyber attacks on a daily basis and a web management system can also help detect terrorist activities in the country. “More than 100 soldiers have embraced martyrdom in the past month,” she mentioned.

Regarding the ban on X, the IT minister said the interior ministry had directed to ban the platform.

She argued that the ban on X was not a ban on freedom of speech as the platform is used by “less than 2% Pakistanis”.

“If the government’s intention was to restrict the freedom of expression, other platforms also would’ve faced restrictions such as Facebook and TikTok which are widely used by the masses,” Shaza said.