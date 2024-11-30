Dar rejects allegations of firing by LEAs during PTI protest

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday strongly refuted allegations of state brutality and indiscriminate firing by law enforcement authorities during recent clashes with protestors.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister Office, he labelled the claims of gunshot wounds and unwarranted violence as “malicious” and “absolutely false,” urging to provide evidence such as “graves and dead bodies” to substantiate the accusations.

Ishaq Dar said the so-called protestors came armed with heavy ammunition and tear gas canisters.

He said the mob was determined to create chaos and ready to kill.

The Deputy Prime Minister said security and law enforcement agencies exercised maximum restraint with patience despite deaths within their ranks.

He said the PTI leaders abandoned their workers and now developing a ridiculous and lies-based narrative of state brutality.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Saturday that there will be effective prosecution of those who were involved in violence during the PTI protest in Islamabad.

In a televised address aired today, the minister said that an Anti-Riot Force is being raised and there will be a speedy trial of the arrested violent protesters.

‘‘They will be brought to justice through effective prosecution,’’ Tarrar said.