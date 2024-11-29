AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.91%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.85%)
DFML 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.37%)
DGKC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
FFBL 76.99 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.84%)
FFL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
HUBC 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KOSM 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.87%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.62%)
NBP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
PIBTL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
PPL 167.95 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.5%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.78%)
SEARL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 8.44 (10%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TOMCL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.73%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.98%)
TREET 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.46%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.04%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
BR100 10,895 Increased By 118.9 (1.1%)
BR30 32,660 Increased By 426.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Markets

Parkin buoys Dubai; Abu Dhabi extends losses

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 06:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dubai’s stock market closed higher on Friday, fuelled by a 15% boost in Parkin Company’s shares after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) approved a variable parking tariff policy in Dubai, effective March 2025, while Abu Dhabi’s index continued its downward trend.

In Dubai, the main share index rose 0.5% led by a 15% surge in Parkin Company, marking its best-ever single-day rise, while its largest lender Emirates NBD was up 1.8%.

Meanwhile, Talabat Holding, one of the biggest food ordering businesses in the Middle East, is set to raise about $2 billion from the largest initial public offering in the UAE this year after its parent Delivery Hero on Friday priced the offering at the top end of the indicated range.

Most Gulf markets higher on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

The Dubai index posted a 5.5% gain in November, its best monthly performance this year after July.

Abu Dhabi’s index fell 0.3%, extending its decline to the third consecutive session. The index was dragged down by a nearly 1.5% decrease in the country’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 1.8% drop in telecoms operator E&.

On a monthly basis, the Abu Dhabi index declined 1% for the second consecutive month.

-----------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI     fell 0.3% to 9,235 points
 DUBAI         up 0.5% to 4,847 points
-----------------------------------------
