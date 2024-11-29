AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-29

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government is going to unveil a “home grown plan” to transform Pakistan’s economic landscape with hope to prevent knocking at the doors of International Monetary Fund (IMF) again.

Speaking at 26th National Security Workshop organised by National Defence University (NDU), he reiterated his government’s resolve to transform country’s economic landscape, saying national security and economic security are interlinked.

“Our economic security will automatically be strengthened if we have a robust economy, rapidly growing exports, and an expanding industrial sector,” he maintained.

PM says no one will be allowed to harm economy

Sharif emphasised the government’s commitment to implement a comprehensive “Charter of Economy,” stating that he had also proposed the idea in 2018 as opposition leader in National Assembly and that “we are fully prepared to execute this idea now.”

He stressed the need for privatising all state-owned entities (SOEs), saying the “government must go out of the business as its mandate is only to facilitate the private businesses.”

“We should completely do away with the businesses to save trillions of rupees,” he said, adding that all institutions were on same page and he and the army chief were also fully aligned on this issue.

He said that Pakistan Stock Exchange which crossed 100,000 points on Thursday is the result of team work and close coordination among the federal government and various stakeholders.

Sharif claimed that due to protests sit-ins in capital, the stock market witnessed a sharp decline of about 4,000 points day before yesterday. However, he said that as things returned to normal, the market recovered and reached 100,000 points, which never happened in history of the country.

He said the country was still facing numerous challenges, adding, “We all know that in June 2023 it was touch and go as Pakistan was at the verge of default due to variety of reasons that we all know.”

He highlighted that the government managed to bring the economy out of crisis due to a successful standby agreement with IMF, adding the programme would bring more hardship to masses but the government had no choice.

Other than the economic challenges, the prime minister said the country was also facing the security challenge. He said around 80,000 people had sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism and the economic losses touched US$130 billion.

He said that the menace of terrorism was completely defeated, but it resurfaced and was showing its ugly face as the sad incidents were happening on a daily basis.

“What happened in Parachinar few days back coupled with terror incidents in Balochistan […]are some of the things which we need to stop forthwith,” he maintained.

During question answer session, he said until we do not take a quantum jump in economic growth, the external debt gap could not be filled.

He said in order to get rid of the external debt, we will have to generate our own resources.

As regards the internal debt challenge, the prime minister said the biggest problem was in the power sector, as the power circular debt had touched two and half trillion rupees and the gas circular debt was also growing due to leakages, gaps in management and system, and theft.

He said that tax evasions worth trillions of rupees were being reported that needs to be stopped at all costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy IMF Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Industrial Sector PM Shehbaz Sharif Charter of economy IMF and Pakistan NDU economic landscape

Comments

200 characters

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories