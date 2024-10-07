AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
PM says no one will be allowed to harm economy

PPI Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said no one will be allowed to destabilize Pakistan’s economy, and all the upcoming international events in Pakistan will take place as scheduled.

He was talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him in Lahore on Sunday. The prime minister said the situation is rapidly returning to normalcy and the development of the economy and nation’s prosperity are the top priorities of his government.

He said political opponents are unable to digest improvement in Pakistan’s economy. He said the world acknowledges Pakistan’s economic policies, while political opponents want to hinder country’s progress.

Aurangzeb calls for ‘leveraging’ economic gains to ensure permanent stability

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is fully focused on taking the best and highest standards of security measures. He appreciated the Interior Minister, Islamabad administration, and Islamabad Police for maintaining law and order in the federal capital.

He also commended the Islamabad Police for their outstanding role in thwarting the attack on Islamabad as well as the Pakistan Army, Punjab Police, and Rangers in maintaining law and order.

Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for higher status in heaven for the martyred Police Constable Hameed Shah, who sacrificed his life while protecting the lives and property of the public. He said the nation will always remember this sacrifice.

Islamabad police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters

Expressing solidarity with the family of the martyred constable, the Prime Minister directed to take care of the bereaved family members of the Shaheed.

The Interior minister, on the occasion, briefed the prime minister that major roads have been opened for traffic and the situation is rapidly returning to normal. Besides, he apprised about the repatriation of 56 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka, reached the country on Sunday.

Mohsin Naqvi further informed that Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan bore all the expenses for the return of Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Mohsin Naqvi and Abdul Aleem Khan regarding the return of prisoners from Sri Lanka.

