AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (11.21%)
CNERGY 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.12%)
FCCL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.57%)
FFBL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
FFL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
KOSM 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
MLCF 40.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.86%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.13%)
OGDC 190.27 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.05%)
PAEL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
PPL 156.60 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (2.57%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.79 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.16%)
SEARL 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.43%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 56.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 10,727 Increased By 68.9 (0.65%)
BR30 31,737 Increased By 405.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 99,912 Increased By 643.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 31,178 Increased By 145.5 (0.47%)
Markets

KSE-100 makes history, hits 100,000 as index opens with over 1,000-point gain

  • Benchmark crosses milestone with buying spree in early-morning trading on Thursday
BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 10:03am

The KSE-100 made history at the opening bell on Thursday, crossing the coveted 100,000-point level with a 1% gain as soon as trading began, continuing a remarkable turnaround after it had plunged earlier in the week due to violent protests in Islamabad.

Bulls continued from where they left off in the previous session, pulling the index beyond the 100k level with buying across the board as the index completed the journey that saw it rise from around 40,000 in June 2023.

A combination of exchange rate stability, transition from one $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement to another longer facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), improvement in index-heavy sector’s earnings, and a general mood for stocks after monetary easing were just a few factors behind the KSE-100’s phenomenal rise.

“Faster than expected fall in inflation and interest rates adding cash liquidity to the stock market,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of brokerage house Topline Securities, in a note.

“Despite the rally, Pakistan still trades at PE of 5x compared to the historical average of 7x.”

However, many also question if the rally has room to continue.

“The positive momentum at the KSE-100 is expected to continue, with a 4-5% increase anticipated by the end of 2024, reaching the 104,000-105,000 level,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited, told Business Recorder.

“A decline in interest rate has lowered return on other assets. A significant portion of liquidity had been tied up in mutual funds, which has now started to shift towards equities for higher returns.”

This is an intra-day update

