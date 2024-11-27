No protester killed during LEAs operation against PTI sit-in: interior ministry

The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday said no death had been reported among protestors during a “successful operation” carried out by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in in Islamabad.

Thousands of PTI protesters gathered in the centre of Islamabad on Tuesday after a convoy, led by PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, broke through several lines of security all the way to the edge of the city’s highly fortified red zone.

However, PTI called off its much-hyped protest after a sweeping midnight raid by security forces in the capital Islamabad in which hundreds of people were arrested.

“The protest organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Islamabad has been peacefully resolved in the last night’s operations against the protesters. It is important to note that, as of now, no death has been reported, and the claims circulating regarding any such incidents are baseless and unverified,” the ministry statement read.

“On the other hand, one police official and three personnel from the Rangers have been martyred in Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” it added.

A total of 223 personnel from law enforcement agencies got injured, including 171 from Punjab and 52 from Islamabad Capital Territory, according to the interior ministry.

“While the protesters had caused damage to both state and private properties as well as loss of lives from the law enforcing agencies. The law enforcement agencies took swift action to maintain order and ensure public safety.

“…The peaceful resolution of this protest highlights the effectiveness of the professional response of civil administration and the law enforcement agencies in handling such situations,” the ministry said.

‘Life back to normal’

In a statement on X, interior minister Mohsin Naqvi said the measures taken by the government were necessary “to protect citizens from the protestors”.

“Life is back to normal across Pakistan. Roads are open, mobile services and internet have been restored, and the stock exchange is once again showing positive trends. We apologise for the inconvenience over the three days - these measures were necessary to protect citizens from the protestors,” he wrote.

PTI sit-in ‘still ongoing’

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM Gandapur addressed the media on Wednesday, claiming “PTI sit-in is still ongoing”.

He said the protest was a movement that would continue until Imran called it off.

“We have been targets of violence. Our party has been cracked down upon, our mandate has been stolen. Our leader is in jail, our leader’s wife was thrown in jail,” he said.

PTI claimed some deaths in the LEAs operation against the party protesters in Islamabad last night, which the interior ministry rejected.