CM Sindh launches development campaign, criticises canal project

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has launched a province-wide development campaign and has forcefully criticised proposed federal canal projects, labelling them a conspiracy to deprive the province of its water rights.

He made these comments while address to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) workers of Thatta and Sujawal districts at Mohsin House. Provincial Ministers, Nasir Shah, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Mohammad Ali Malkani, Riaz Shah Shirazi, MNA Sadiq Memon, MPAs, other elected representatives and party workers.

Following directives from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shah began the initiative in Thatta and Sujawal, pledging to visit every district in Sindh throughout April. He announced a minimum allocation of Rs 5 billion for development schemes in each district, with Rs 1 billion specifically set aside for small-scale, community-driven projects proposed by party workers.

Shah announced to constitute committees. The committees will be formed at the union council, taluka, and district levels to compile project proposals and streamline the process. The Chief Minister stated that Deputy Commissioners will then prepare cost estimates for these proposals. All approved schemes, both large and small, will be incorporated into the upcoming provincial budget. “This is your government,” said Murad Shah. “The PPP belongs to the people; we are here to serve you.”

He set a 15-day deadline for Thatta and Sujawal to submit their project proposals, emphasizing the importance of inclusive and community-led planning.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in provincial infrastructure, Shah addressed the long-neglected Karachi-Thatta Highway, which has now been constructed by his government on PPP mode. He also provided updates on key road projects in the region, including the 84 km Sindh Coastal Highway, the 65 km Thatta-Garo Road, and the 40 km Thatta-Jhimpir Road.

The Chief Minister announced the operational Liaquat Medical University College in Thatta, an initiative he recently inaugurated where classes have begun. He informed the audience that 2.1 million homes have been built across Sindh for flood victims, with residents receiving full ownership. Hundreds of kilometres of water channels have also been completed in Thatta and Sujawal to enhance irrigation.

Cholistan and Chubaro canals: Regarding the contentious water issue, Shah condemned the Cholistan and Chubaro canal projects, alleging they are politically motivated schemes intended to siphon off Sindh’s water. “You are the true custodians of the River Indus, which sustains your life,” he asserted, promising to resist any attempts to divert Sindh’s water. “The people of Sindh are alive and aware. We will not allow the construction of these canals under any circumstances,” he emphasised. Murad Shah stated that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is the primary barrier to such projects, as they are against the interests of Sindh. He asserted that the PPP stands as a strong guardian of Sindh’s rights. “There is a deliberate conspiracy to detach the PPP from the people. Our opponents aim to sideline us to promote their own agendas,” he added.

The CM recalled the clear message from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the Prime Minister on April 4, saying, “If this project is not cancelled, I will stand with my people and withdraw support for your government.”

Shah dismissed claims that the PPP had endorsed these canal projects. He clarified that even though feasibility studies were prepared in 2018, no progress occurred until 2023 because the PPP actively obstructed them.

