Apr 13, 2025
2025-04-13

CM Maryam meets Turkish President Erdogan

Published 13 Apr, 2025

ANTALYA: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who welcomed and thanked her for attending the Diplomacy Forum Conference.

President Erdogan inquired her about the health of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and expressed his best wishes for his health and well-being. He said, “I will meet H.E Muhammad Nawaz Sharif soon, God willing.” Turkish First Lady H.E Emine Erdogan was also present on the occasion.

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

The Chief Minister also conveyed a message of goodwill from President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to the President of Turkiye. She also thanked him for the invitation to visit Turkiye to attend the Conference. She addressed the Diplomacy Forum 2025 Conference, titled “Building Future in a Divided World, Education! A Force for Change”. In her speech, she shed light on her government’s initiatives and her party’s manifesto for the promotion of education in Punjab province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

