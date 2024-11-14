AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

IK gives final call for anti-govt march

Fazal Sher Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday gave the final call for a large-scale anti-government march to Islamabad on November 24.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, following the Al-Qadir Trust case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, while talking to media outside Adiala jail, announced that the PTI founding chairman has given the final call for protest.

Chaudhry, while quoting Khan said that the entire PTI leadership will participate in the march.

Khan said that the center of November 24 march will be Islamabad but protest will be held across the country and in the entire world where Imran’s supporters are present, Chaudhry said.

He said PTI founding chairman also constituted a special committee to coordinate the protest.

Khan refrained from revealing the names of the members of the committee in order to protect them from arrest, Chaudhry said.

Quoting Khan, he said that protest will continue till the fulfilment of demands including the withdrawal of the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment, the “return of PTI’s mandate,” and the release of PTI workers currently incarcerated without trial.

Chaudhry clarified that the committee will have the authority to cancel the protest.

Khan further said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the protest rally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

Earlier, the Accountability Court Judge, NasirJavedRana, adjourned the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case till November 15.

During the hearing, Khan’s lead counsel’s associate, Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry told the court that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered to decide first on the accused’s acquittal applications.

The judge said that so far he has not received any order of the IHC in this regard.

To this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, the IHC has not issued any restraining orders to the trial court.

Restraining orders cannot be issued in criminal cases, he said.

He said that the matter-relatedto acquittal application could be taken up after receiving the IHC’s orders. The court has already granted three opportunities to the accused for recording statements under Section 342, he said.

The court, after hearing arguments, adjourned hearing of the case till November 15.

PTI Imran Khan PTI workers PTI protest PTI founder anti government march

