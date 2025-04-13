AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Shujaat re-elected PML-Q president

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: In a show of unyielding dynastic political dominance, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was re-elected as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Saturday, solidifying the family’s control over the party without a single challenger in sight.

In what could be termed a dynastic vision, Shujaat’s children have also taken on prominent roles within the party in the intra-party elections, further cementing the family’s influence.

His son, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, was named senior vice president, while another son, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, was appointed Punjab secretary general.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain meets Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala jail

Tariq Hasan, who was appointed central secretary general, Dr Mohammad Amjad as chief organizer, and Ghulam Mustafa Malik as central secretary for information were among the non-relatives who made notable advancements within the party.

“All office-bearers were elected unopposed,” said a statement issued by the party, further cementing the growing influence of family politics in the country.

With the Chaudhris of Gujrat especially Shujaat Hussain’s own family members at the helm, the PML-Q remains a prominent example of dynastic politics that has defined much of the country’s political landscape.

The PML-Q Central General Council (CGC) convened at the party’s Islamabad office, bringing together representatives from across the country, including all four provinces, the federal capital, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

While the internal elections may have been an expected formality, the real political spectacle came in the form of the unanimous two separate resolutions passed after the intra-party polls.

As always, the PML-Q leadership used the occasion to weigh in on national issues. In typical fashion, the council of the party passed resolutions condemning terrorism and reiterated its solidarity with Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir. The gathering also commended the efforts of the military, police, and Rangers in combating the menace of terrorism in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Shujaat reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s core philosophy. “The Holy Quran is the party’s manifesto,” he said, urging members to remain focused on the politics serving the masses.

In an interesting reference to the legacy of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) founded by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – despite the fact there is a stark contrast in the ideologies of both the parties – Shujaat reiterated that PML-Q would once again protect the country’s future while playing its due role in the political sphere. “I thank the council for re-electing me,” he said and called upon the newly elected office bearers to work for strengthening and activating the party nationwide.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain PMLQ

