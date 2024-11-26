Naqvi rules out talks with PTI, says ‘a woman behind all chaos’

After clashes turned violent between police and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters who made their way into Islamabad early on Tuesday, interior minister Mohsin Naqvi ruled out any possibility of talks between the government and the protesters.

“It has been decided in a meeting with PM [Shehbaz Sharif] that no talks will be held with the [PTI] protesters,” Naqvi said in a press conference along with information minister Attaullah Tarar.

“A woman, whose name I have already conveyed is responsible for all the chaos in Islamabad,” Naqvi added, in apparent reference to Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan, as she led the march that reached D-Chowk on Tuesday.

The interior minister apprised that the protesters had been pushed back from D-Chowk, the place where the PTI has vowed to stage a sit-in until the release of Imran Khan.

Earlier, Islamabad Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi vowed to evict protesters from D-Chowk, saying that they would enforce IHC orders prohibiting PTI from holding public rallies or staging sit-ins in the federal capital.

According to the police chief, no leniency will be shown to miscreants and action will be taken in accordance with the law.

PTI supporters reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk as tear gas shelling was used by the police to stop their sit-in which the party plans to hold until its founder Imran Khan is released.

The party is also protesting alleged tampering in the February polls and a recent government-backed constitutional amendment.

Bushra Bibi, Imran’s wife and a key aide, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of the PTI stronghold Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, led the march that wound its way into the capital on Tuesday.

The protesters were armed with steel rods, slingshots and sticks and were setting fire to trees and grass as they marched. Reuters witnesses heard firing around the protests though it was not clear who was responsible.

At least six people, including four paramilitary soldiers, were killed during clashes between security forces and protesters, Reuters reported.

On Monday night, the Pakistan Army was deployed in the capital city after four Rangers and two police personnel were killed.

The lives were lost after protesters rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, as per Radio Pakistan, which the PTI denied.

The report further said Pakistan Army was called in under Article 245, and orders had been issued to deal with miscreants with an iron hand.

In pictures: PTI’s ‘final call’ to get Imran Khan released

Clear orders had also been issued to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight, the report added.

At least 119 others were injured, and 22 police vehicles were torched in clashes just outside Islamabad and elsewhere in Punjab, provincial police chief Usman Anwar told Reuters.

Two officers were in critical condition, Anwar further said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on Rangers and police personnel by protesters and directed to immediately identify those involved in the incident and ensure they are brought to justice.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier said that attacks on police and Rangers were condemnable.

PM Shehbaz said the anarchist group “seeks bloodshed”, emphasizing this is “not a peaceful protest”, but “extremism”.

Funeral prayers of Rangers officers who embraced martyrdom during the ongoing protest were offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister, Minister of Information, General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M) Chief of Army Staff, and Senior serving Military and Civil Officials attended the funeral.

“Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed for achieving vested political purposes. These acts of violence are unacceptable and highly condemnable, bordering the limits of restraint by the Law Enforcement Agencies. The entire nation pays homage to the martyred Rangers soldiers and all those police officials who have embraced shahadat and those who are injured during these riots”, the PM said.

The PTI convoys – stretching over 15 kilometres – from all parts of the country crossed Chungi No 26 and were on their way to D-Chowk late Monday night.

Consisting of thousands of supporters, they clashed with police and paramilitary forces as they crossed Katti Pahari on the Motorway.

Earlier, addressing the convoy near Hazara Interchange on Monday, Bushra said that the party’s march would not end until Imran was released.

“This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader.”

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

On Monday morning, Barrister Gohar Khan and along with Barrister Saif also held a meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Following the meeting, Barrister Gohar described the discussion as significant, confirming that Imran Khan’s call for a protest remains final and that rumours about it being cancelled were untrue.

He emphasised that Imran Khan’s stance on the protest was unchanged, and the movement would proceed as planned. The meeting focused on strategic discussions regarding the ongoing political situation and the party’s future course of action.

When asked about the ongoing negotiations surrounding the protest, Barrister Gohar assured reporters that updates would be provided in due course. He further confirmed that discussions were still ongoing but did not offer further details at this time.