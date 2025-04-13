Bilawal re-elected PPP chairman

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been re-elected as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman after intra-party elections on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the PPP on Saturday, the intra-party elections were held on April 12, 2025 at the central secretariat on Saturday.

Bilawal has once again secured the post of chairman in the intra-party elections, reaffirming his leadership role within the party.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the architect of new thinking in a new era

In addition to Bilawal’s re-election, several other key appointments were made during the elections.

Humayun Khan was appointed as the PPP’s secretary general while Nadeem Afzal Chan was appointed as the information secretary.

Amina Paracha was elected as the finance secretary, further strengthening the leadership team within the party.

All the office-bearers have been elected for a term of four years in accordance with the PPP’s constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025