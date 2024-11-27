Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Bloodbath at PSX: KSE-100 sees biggest single-day decline, plummets over 3,500 points

Read here for details.

120MW solar project: KE receives lowest bid from KAPCO

Read here for details.

Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production

Read here for details.

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Read here for details.

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

Read here for details.

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Security forces kill three militants in North Waziristan

Read here for details.