BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 26, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Bloodbath at PSX: KSE-100 sees biggest single-day decline, plummets over 3,500 points
- 120MW solar project: KE receives lowest bid from KAPCO
- Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production
- World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process
- Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties
- SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines
- Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan
- Security forces kill three militants in North Waziristan
