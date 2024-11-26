Indus Motor, Ghandhara Tyre temporarily halt production

Amid challenges in the country’s auto sector, including material shortage and operational adjustments, two prominent companies in Pakistan – Indus Motor Company (INDU) and Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited (GTYR) – separately announced temporary suspensions of their production activities.

In a notice released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), INDU, the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, informed that “the company is currently experiencing a shortage of raw materials and components, compounded by ongoing supply chain disruptions”.

Indus Motor temporarily halts operations citing inventory shortage

“As a result, the company is facing challenges in sourcing the necessary parts for vehicle production, which has impacted its ability to meet production requirements,” it informed its stakeholders.

“In light of these circumstances, the company has decided to temporarily suspend operations at its production facility from 27th November 2024 to 29th November 2024,” it added.

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

Similarly, GTYR, a manufacturer of tyres and tubes for automobiles and motorcycles, in a separate notice to the bourse announced a temporary shutdown of production activity from 27th November 2024, to 2nd December 2024.

“We inform you that due to planned work on our utility line in the factory, the boiler will be shut down.

“Consequently, the company has decided to temporarily suspend plant operations from Wednesday, 27th November 2024, to Monday, 2nd December 2024,” read the notice.

The company noted that it does not foresee any adverse impact on its sales, “as all regional offices will remain operational”.

“The company will promptly resume operations once the work is completed,” it added.