Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered losses for the second consecutive session on Tuesday in line with their decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs274,300 after a single-day fall of Rs4,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,168 after it registered a decrease of Rs3,515, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs4,300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,631 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $41 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.