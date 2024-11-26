AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
Pakistan

Security forces kill three militants in North Waziristan

BR Web Desk Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:23pm

Security forces have killed three militants trying to infiltrate through the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that troops engaged and thwarted militants’ attempts to infiltrate, resulting in the death of three Khwarij.

Security forces kill three militants in two operations in KP

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that the interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Seven terrorists killed in Balochistan, KP IBOs

The security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country, it said.

Earlier, security forces killed three militants in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

