Nov 26, 2024
Print Print 2024-11-26

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

Naveed Siddiqui Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) has approved development projects worth Rs172.7 billion with a major focus on Balochistan, road connectivity and youth empowerment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting here on Monday, approving 10 out of 11 development projects with a total cost of Rs172.7 billion.

The Deputy PM Office said one project related to the health sector was deferred for further clarification.

Balochistan’s road infrastructure: Govt sets 3-year timeline for Rs400bn projects

Roads and infrastructure up-gradation in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh was the main focus of the meeting to enhance regional connectivity.

The Ecnec also gave go ahead to six projects, including infrastructure development and livelihood support to target the uplift of Balochistan. The Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program has also been granted approval to provide IT and industrial training to over 150,000 youth at a cost of Rs15 billion.

Gwadar-Quetta rail connectivity land acquisition project also gets ECNEC’s nod worth Rs15.6 billion.

The Ecnec also cleared rail connectivity with Afghanistan (Kohat-Kharlachi) coating Rs15.7 billion, road up-gradation in Balochistan (Dirgi Shahbozai to Taunsa and Khani Cross to Ziarat-Sanjavi) worth Rs26.3 billion.

Rs9.4 billion Sui to Kashmore road construction project was given approval. The Ecnec also announced good news for Karachiites. Karachi Solid Waste Infrastructure Development (World Bank funded) project will be completed at a cost of Rs29.2 billion. Furthermore, Karachi Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) – Rs29.2 billion and Gaddani Ship breaking and Recycling Industry Upgradation – Rs12.9 billion projects have been approved by the Ecnec.

Gwadar-Lasbela Liveli-hood Support Project (Phase-II) will be undertaken with Rs19.4 billion with (IFAD and Saudi financing: Rs17.8 billion).

The forum stressed prioritising balance allocations under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and emphasised tracking progress based on the outcomes of these projects.

The deputy prime minister said that the approved projects are expected to enhance economic activity, improve connectivity and empower youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

